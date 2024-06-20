Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”
This week, the show recognized teenagers from Tooele, Utah. The group is being thanked for rescuing a Tooele man who suffered a seizure and fell into a firepit at a campground. The teens rushed to the site after hearing the man’s wife scream for help.
“He was lying on the ground, so obviously, he was in distress,” Zach Peterson told KSL-TV5. The teens quickly worked together to help the stranger.
Thank you to these young adults for being Everyday Heroes!!
