Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Texas man saves driver from sinking car

This week, the show recognized teenagers from Tooele, Utah. The group is being thanked for rescuing a Tooele man who suffered a seizure and fell into a firepit at a campground. The teens rushed to the site after hearing the man’s wife scream for help.

“He was lying on the ground, so obviously, he was in distress,” Zach Peterson told KSL-TV5. The teens quickly worked together to help the stranger.

Thank you to these young adults for being Everyday Heroes!!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: