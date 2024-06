One of the best at capturing the sights and sounds of Milwaukee, artist and photojournalist Mike De Sisti sat down with Steve Scaffidi for an entertaining look at the life of a photographer and artist, whose use of technology in a variety of different mediums is getting attention beyond just the readers of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

