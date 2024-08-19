MILWAUKEE — What’s better than a hot dog at a ballgame? How about $1 hot dogs as the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals face off at American Family Field on Labor Day; Monday, Sept. 2?

That’s right, a beloved Milwaukee Brewers tradition returns for Labor Day as fans can purchase hot dogs for $1 at any stand that serves the 414 Menu. Normally, a junior hot dog would cost $4 at the ballpark as part of the deal which also usually features junior nachos, Cracker Jacks, or a 16-ounce soda for four bucks each.

If you’re interested in buying tickets for this game, you can do so by clicking here. All tickets purchased through the team directly can be accessed through the MLB Ballpark app.

Your Milwaukee Brewers sit atop the NL Central by a considerable margin with the third-best record in the National League — only half a game back from the Los Angeles Dodgers for No. 2 and a game behind the top-ranked Philadelphia Phillies. Your Brewers are currently 38-24 at American Family Field.

