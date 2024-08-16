MILWAUKEE – As the Brewers continue their winning ways on the field, the centerfield scoreboard at American Family Field appears to be malfunctioning.

There have been multiple games when the giant scoreboard, which was installed during the off-season, has glitched or turned off completely.

Ultimate first world problem: @Brewers new scoreboard is idle so far this evening. I'm guessing they already tried a cold reboot. Welcome to the largest batter's eye in @MLB. pic.twitter.com/caq4oIO7MB — Gene Mueller (@genemueller) August 10, 2024

“It’s certainly frustrating,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “The computers aren’t syncing. Sometimes the servers and computers aren’t talking to each other. Sometimes it’s a code issue.”

Crews know what the problem is, he said.

“It’s taking longer than we’d like (to get it fixed),” Schlesinger said. “We have technicians here this weekend working on it. I share the fans’ frustration.”

PARKING CHANGES

The Brewers are planning to re-implement its new parking system later this season.

The on-line system would allow fans to pre-pay for a spot in the lots, or use a QR Code and pay after parking their vehicle. The system crashed during the Home Opener. Schlesinger called it an “unspectacular launch.”

“We have been testing the new parking system,” he said. “The goal is to do a full launch later this month or early September. We want to make sure we correct it so we don’t have another problem.”

ASK THE FANS

Earlier in August, the Brewers organization sent out a survey to fans, looking to learn more about what they want to experience in and around the ballpark, Schelsinger said.

“It’s a detailed survey that went out to about 33-thousand people,” he explained. “We’re interested to see what fans’ preferences are. We’ll take that data to figure out the next version of (American Family Field).”

“We’re going to invest in millions of dollars into the ballpark and we want to know what the fans want.”

