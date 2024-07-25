WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx chatted with former Milwaukee Brewers star, Corey Hart, as he prepares to return to Milwaukee to celebrate two things: his new craft beverage and his former teammate Ryan Braun’s Walk of Fame induction.

Hart has collaborated with Milwaukee’s Central Standard Craft Distillery to create a new spirit called Corey Hart’s #1 Ballpark Shine, a smoked lemon flavored moonshine that reflects his Kentucky roots. He’ll be appearing at a sampling party at the downtown distillery on Saturday, July 27, from 12 P.M. – 2 P.M., swapping stories and signing autographs.

Corey Hart played for the Milwaukee Brewers from 2004 to 2013, retiring as a Brewer in 2017 after playing with the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates.

In this chat, Hart reminisces about his early days in the Brewers’ farm system, including the unique host family program that helped young players learn the ropes of major league life. Corey fondly recalls his time with the family he stayed with and enjoying local Milwaukee traditions like bowling and Leon’s Frozen Custard.

The episode also delves into Corey’s life post-baseball. From coaching high school baseball to managing a ranch with his family where he leans all the way into his role as a farmhand.

Hart shares a memory of the exhilarating 2008 season when the team clinched a playoff spot on the last day of the year. You’ll also learn why he has admiration for legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker.