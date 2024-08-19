Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Palmyra: Fishery becomes first aquaculture company to join effort to use 100% of each fish grown.

Who doesn’t love a good fish fry or fish filet? Have you ever wondered what happen to the rest of the fish once the tasty parts are removed? Only 40% of a fish caught by commercial fisheries is eaten. The remaining 60% is often relegated to inexpensive uses or thrown away. Rushing waters Fisheries is trying to change that math. Widely regarded as the states premiere aquafarm, Rushing waters has signed on to the “100% great lake Fish Plan”. This means they are publicly committing to use 100% of the fish they raise in 2025. As part of the commitment, the company will be sharing information with other companies in the fish supply chain about ways to incorporate innovative applications for fish byproducts. Twenty Nine companies across North America have signed the pledge. Peter Fritsch, President of Rushing waters Fisheries said in a statement, “We have been committed to sustainable practices before it was ever popular, so joining the 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge is just an extension of what we do every day.” Full Story

Kenosha: Lawn Park Reforestation Program accepting applications.

Having a tree in your yard is a beautiful thing, until its time to rake the leaves. Citizens in Kenosha who have had a tree removed from their “lawn park” which is the grass area between the sidewalk and the street, can now apply to have a new tree planted in its place. The Kenosha Parks Department will handle applications and citizens are asked to call the department and ask to be placed in the reforestation program. The Parks Department will then inspect the property to make sure it qualifies for a replacement tree and decide how many trees can be planted. If the property qualifies, the resident will receive an order form that lists the trees that are available in this year’s program. The planting will begin in late October. Full Story

New Glarus: Two Wisconsinites compete to be crowned “Mullet Champion”.

Business in front, party in the back isn’t just a catchy phrase. For two Wisconsin mullet aficionados it is a way of life that they are showcasing for the nation. Every summer The US Mullet Championships showcases the best examples of the oft-mocked hairdo from across the nation. Not limited to pro wrestlers or 90’s country singers, the competition has categories for kids, teens and adults all vying for the title of mullet champ. Wisconsin has a “proud” history of producing champions. In 2022, both the kids and teens division winners were from Wisconsin. This year 4 year old Hayes Pesch from New Glarus and Tyler Mortimer, a mail carrier from Fond du Lac have advance to the third and final round of the USA Mullet Championships. They need your help to bring the titles home. Click here to vote in all categories by this Wednesday. Winners will be announced August 27th. Full Story