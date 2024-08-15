MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2025 Spring Training schedule has been officially announced with the Brew Crew returning to American Family Fields of Phoenix in the Maryvale area beginning on February 22, 2024, with games running through March 24, 2024.

While game times have yet to be announced, there are 32 games spread across 31 days, plus a Spring breakout prospect game vs. the Reds, with three days off and five double-headers on February 26, March 5, 15, 16 and 23rd.

The slate kicks off at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 22 and ends with a road game against the Colorado Rockies on March 24.

Information on ticket sales will become available in the weeks to follow.

