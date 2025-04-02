UPDATE at 7:23 p.m. on 4/2/2025: The National Weather Service has cancelled the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Dodge County.

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warning northwestern Dodge County until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beaver Dam WI, Fall River WI and Fox Lake WI until 7:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/tamEV0K5rl — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 2, 2025

At 6:53 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, or near Columbus, moving northeast at 45 mph. The hazards include60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding, and trees. There is a threat of hail just under 1 inch in size.

Impacted areas include Fox Lake, South Beaver Dam, Fall River, Astico, Otsego, Beaver Dam, and Doylestown.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.