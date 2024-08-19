KENOSHA, Wis. — Chrystul Kizer has been sentenced to 16 years in prison including 11 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for killing Randall Phillip Volar III, a then-34-year-old man who she accused of abusing and trafficking her and other underaged girls.

Earlier this year, Kizer pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide — a felony that carried a maxiumum sentence of 25 years in prison. This case was unprecedented historically as it was the first instance of accused sex trafficking being used as an affirmative defense in a Wisconsin court case.

Now 23 years old, Kizer is accused of shooting Volar in the head twice, lighting his house on fire and fleeing from the scene in his car. She was brought into custody on a warrant for a separate domestic incident after trying to flee to Louisiana.

Chrystul Kizer was 17 years old when she killed her alleged abuser, who she claimed also abused and trafficked other young Black girls in the Kenosha area. Prosecutors argued that this was premeditated, also accusing her of stealing a computer and cash.

In 2022, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Kizer could use affirmative defense as part of their defense strategy against the prosecution.

Chrystul Kizer has been supported by many justice reform and advocacy groups that believe she was justified in killing her accused abuser.

