GREENFIELD, Wis. — Do you want to make your voice heard on how Milwaukee County’s 2025 budget should be allocated? Is there a particular issue impacting your family or loved ones? This is your opportunity to provide public comments and feedback.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is hosting a third 2025 Budget ‘Town Hall’ meeting from the Greenfield Public Library (5310 W. Layton Ave.) on Thursday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. CST.

In a town hall-style budget meeting, community members are encouraged to not only hear about the county’s vision for the coming year, but also let public officials know about what’s most important to them. There will also be an option to join the meeting virtually, which you can click here to register for.

The following message was issued through a Milwaukee County public notice regarding the County Executive Budget Townhall:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors may attend this public event. Therefore, notice is hereby given that this public event, or portions of the public event, may constitute a meeting of the County Board of Supervisors and/or a meeting of one or more of the Board’s other committees, commissions, or task forces. However, these entities will not be convened, will not exercise their respective authority, and no action will be taken by the County Board or any of its other committees, commissions, or task forces.

In addition to Crowley, representatives from the Milwaukee County Department and Office of Strategy, Budget and Performance will all be in attendance.

