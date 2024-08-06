Stories you might have missed form across Wisconsin.

Madison: People with disabilities can hunt in October.

Thousands of acres of Wisconsin land will be available next month for the Gun Deer hunt for Hunters with Disabilities. A statement from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds eligible hunters to contact and confirm a location with a hunt landowner before September 15.The hunt will take place October 5-13 and hunters are required to contact landowners directly. Some property can accommodate more than one hunter, which is why hunters should contact potential sponsors as early as possible. Brooke VanHandel, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist said in a statement, “This special hunt offers hunters with disabilities the opportunity to deer hunt at a time and in a place that is more accessible for them.” Full Story

Pleasant Prairie: Village announces scholarship applications for RecFlex.

Child care – cause what parents don’t want another mortgage to pay?

Even the cost of child care that is only needed before and after school can be prohibitive.

But the village of Pleasant Prairie is making an effort to offset that cost for some of its residents.

The village announced that it is now accepting applications for the Pleasant prairie RecPlex before and after school care program.

The program is designed to assist individuals facing financial hardship.

The initiative is being sponsored by a grant from HARIBO of America who awarded the money to RecFlex in 2020. RecFlex then awards funds to families in need. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must reside in Kenosha County, and provide written documentation demonstrating financial hardship. Full Story

Milwaukee: Native organizers to hold voter registration at Brewers Tailgate.

Native organizers are hoping that baseball and voting can blend at an event coming to American Family Field. Wisconsin Native Vote is hoping to draw 1,000 voters from the states 11 federally recognized tribes for a tailgate on August 15 before the Brewer’s game. An urban organizer in Milwaukee told the Journal-Sentinel “it’s a way to bring communities together and encourage tribe members to vote. We’re hoping that we just build a sense of camaraderie, let our people know their voices are heard, that they register to vote, that they remember to vote for the seventh generation. And that means to vote for all generations in the future.” Full Story

Eau Claire: City to host dueling campaign rallies.

Wisconsin is a swing state, and Eau Claire is going to be the center of the political universe tomorrow. The city will host two presidential campaign stops Wednesday. Last week, Vice president Kamala Harris, the presumptive democratic presidential nominee announced she would be holding a rally with her just named running mate, Minnesota governor Tim Walz. Then on Monday the Trump campaign announced that vice presidential candidate JD Vance will hold a rally in Eau Claire on the same day. This will be the VP’s second visit to Wisconsin in less than three weeks since her campaign began. This is Vance’s first visit since accepting the VO nomination at the RNC last month. Both sides are embarking on a “swing state tour” over the next few days. Full Story