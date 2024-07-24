UPDATE at 4:10 p.m. CST on July 25th, 2024: With the Milwaukee Brewers boasting the third-best record in the National League, fans will be relieved to hear that All-Star Christian Yelich has elected to rest and rehab a lower back injury instead of undergoing season-ending surgery, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

BREAKING: Christian Yelich will try to rest and rehab rather than undergo season ending back surgery, per @Ken_Rosenthal #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Rfx8gcUSYX — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) July 25, 2024

Yelich, 32, was placed on the 10-day injured list as he and the team evaluated lower back tightness that forced him to be pulled from a recent Brewers victory against the Cubs in Chicago.

Rosenthal also reported that his sources said offseason back surgery is a real possibility.

This is a breaking news update. The following post has been unaltered from its original publishing on July 24, 2024.

MILWAUKEE — For the second time this season, Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Christian Yelich is headed to the 10-day injured list due to back inflammation, and this time, he’s expected to take more of a long-term approach.

As reported by MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, the 32-year-old took a different tone when discussing his injury, saying he’ll need to consider both “what’s going to be the best for the near future and into the future.”

Yelich was pulled from last night’s 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field with Rhys Hoskins pinch-hitting for the seventh-year Brewers star.

When asked his thoughts on the injury after the game last night, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy said “My thoughts are ‘oh sh*t.’ Can I say that?”

Yelich is likely to evaluate all his options in recovering from this injury with a focus on his long-term health, availability for the Brewers’ offseason and consideration for how an extended absence could impact his team in the meantime.

So far this season, Christian Yelich is leading the league in batting average at 0.316.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.