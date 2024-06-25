MILWAUKEE — Esteemed MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired 2015 Cy Young Award-Winner Dallas Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old left-handed pitcher has played for five different teams since the 2020 season — most recently in the Mariners’ minor league system. MLB.com is reporting that the Brewers only sent cash considerations to Seattle in the deal.

Dallas Keuchel is on a minors deal. Since 2021, he has a 6.29 ERA in the majors in 56 games. This year, a 3.93 ERA in AAA, though a 1.61 ERA the last five starts. Sinker averages 87.3 mph and still gets grounders. Changeup gets some whiffs. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) June 25, 2024

Keuchel, known best for his seven successful years with the Houston Astros, made All-Star teams in 2015 and 2017, along with five Gold Gloves (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021).

The Milwaukee Brewers have not yet officially announced this deal.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

