MILWAUKEE — Esteemed MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that the Milwaukee Brewers have acquired 2015 Cy Young Award-Winner Dallas Keuchel from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon.
The 36-year-old left-handed pitcher has played for five different teams since the 2020 season — most recently in the Mariners’ minor league system. MLB.com is reporting that the Brewers only sent cash considerations to Seattle in the deal.
Keuchel, known best for his seven successful years with the Houston Astros, made All-Star teams in 2015 and 2017, along with five Gold Gloves (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021).
The Milwaukee Brewers have not yet officially announced this deal.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.
