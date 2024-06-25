MILWAUKEE – Summer is in full swing and the festival season is here.

For parents, MKEwithKids.com‘s Calie Herbst has one piece of advice: limit your expectations.

“It’s all about expectation management,” Herbst told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(When I took the children to Summerfest), I wasn’t trying to see any shows or bands when we were there. It was more about getting giving them a ‘taste’ of the Milwaukee festival scene.”

Herbst raved about the Henry Maier Festival grounds.

“They have a beautiful playground and kid-friendly entertainment,” she said.

There are plenty of other options for children, like the upcoming Waterford Balloon Fest on June 29th.

“It’s a really neat festival,” she explained. You can take tethered hot air balloon rides with your kids. It’s a safe way to experience a hot air balloon (if you’re uncomfortable flying untethered).

You can find more kid friendly festivals at MKEwithKids.com.

