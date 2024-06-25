MILWAUKEE – Summer is in full swing and the festival season is here.
For parents, MKEwithKids.com‘s Calie Herbst has one piece of advice: limit your expectations.
“It’s all about expectation management,” Herbst told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “(When I took the children to Summerfest), I wasn’t trying to see any shows or bands when we were there. It was more about getting giving them a ‘taste’ of the Milwaukee festival scene.”
RELATED: WTMJ’s Guide to Summerfest 2024
Herbst raved about the Henry Maier Festival grounds.
“They have a beautiful playground and kid-friendly entertainment,” she said.
There are plenty of other options for children, like the upcoming Waterford Balloon Fest on June 29th.
“It’s a really neat festival,” she explained. You can take tethered hot air balloon rides with your kids. It’s a safe way to experience a hot air balloon (if you’re uncomfortable flying untethered).
You can find more kid friendly festivals at MKEwithKids.com.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Southeast Wisconsin bracing for more severe weather
- Boat crash near Reef Point Marina leaves child in life-threatening condition
- Wisconsin judge to weigh letting people with disabilities vote electronically from home in November
- Big Drone Show coming to Milwaukee
- Data breach puts Medicaid members’ information at risk, according to Wisconsin DHS
LISTEN: Decision Wisconsin: Journalist Jeramey Jannene on Preparing for the RNC