Stories you may have missed from around Wisconsin.

Janesville: Beach closed due to bacteria.

If you’re planning on spending a warm day enjoying the beach in Janesville, Mother nature has messed up you plans. Lions Beach in Janesville is closed for the foreseeable future. According to K-C-O-W, the Wisconsin state laboratory of Hygiene, found elevated levels of bacteria in the swimming area. The City of Janesville Recreation Division takes water samples weekly and the State Lab then tests for E.coli bacteria. The beach will be closed until further tests show the bacteria level has decreased. Gross! Full Story

Baraboo: Circus World Anniversary days this weekend.

Circus World, the original home of Ringling Brothers circus is turning 65 and they’re throwing a party. Celebrate Circus World Anniversary Days, a four-day long, 65th anniversary event—all for an out-of-this-world admission rate of only $6. Circus World opened in 1959 with just two buildings on less than an acre of property and included six circus wagons at an admission price of 60 cents, which is the equivalent of $6 today. Over the past 65 years, Circus World has added over 200 wagons and historic vehicles, several new and historic buildings, and more than 60 acres of exhibits to explore. Come witness the timeless traditions of the circus during this special anniversary celebration! More Details

Milwaukee: Here’s what’s closing during the RNC.

With the RNC security footprint finalized, some parts of the city will be inaccessible to locals. That being the case, some regular events and businesses have announced they’ll be closing during the convention. The Journal Sentinel published a list that will continue to be updated as the RNC gets closer. Among the closings are: The Milwaukee Public Museum, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum and Turner Hall. Some restaurants are also closing for the duration of the convention including: Whitetail and Central Standard Crafthouse and Kitchen. Weekly music events along the river are also being canceled for the week. Full Story.

Statewide: Auto dealers revert to pen and paper due to ransomware attack.

This story hit close to home this morning. Nearly 160 auto dealerships across Wisconsin have been sent back to the pre-internet era due to a ransomware attack on the software company that controls there paperwork. CDK Global is one of the largest providers of cloud-based software to dealers. They have been hacked and the people responsible are demanding tens of millions of dollars. The Journal Sentinel reports that CDK is planning to pay the ransom, but discussions are subject to change. Dealerships can still do business, albeit slower and the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles has developed alternative methods for processing title applications and issuing temporary plates. Full Story