HARTFORD – There’s nothing on the calendar, not past next year. It’s the first time in 3 decades, but the USGA likes Wisconsin, and sees future opportunities here.

Washington County’s Erin Hills plays host to another golf Major Championship next spring. The United States Golf Association brings the Women’s Open to the site, that previously hosted the men’s championship in 2017. Blackwolf Run in Kohler twice hosted the Women’s Open, dating back to the late 1990’s. Enter Whistling Straits, host of three PGA Championships, and Senior U.S. Open, and the Ryder Cup, Wisconsin has enjoyed quite a run.

That said, there’s not another major scheduled here beyond the Women’s Open next spring. USGA Championship Director, Allison Burns, visited Erin Hills this week.

“We know that Erin Hills can host championships at the optimal level and they’re excellent at doing that,” Burns tells WTMJ. She expects the event which runs May 26th through June 1st, to bring 70,000 fans and an economic impact between 20 and 30 million dollars to the State.

She also expects the USGA to bring more events to Wisconsin, and specifically Erin Hills. “USGA a great partner of Erin Hill. Erin Hills a great partner of USGA. That relationship is fundamental in us hosting several championships in the future.”

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.uswomensopen.com/2025/tickets.html

