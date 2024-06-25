MILWAUKEE – Multiple felony charges have been filed against a teenager accused of shooting and killing another teen after a Juneteenth event last Wednesday in Milwaukee’s Washington Park.

The criminal complaint alleges 17-year-old Onterio Girley Jr fired “about five shots” into a crowd at the park the evening of June 19th. The crowd had gathered near 40th and Roberts after the “This 4 The City” event in the park, which ended early after organizers observed fighting amongst attendees.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen dead in shooting after Washington Park Juneteenth event; suspect was out on $750 bail

Detectives Joseph Blanchar says he could see a silver device on the rear of the slide, which he knew to be a “switch” that makes a semi-automatic firearm function as a fully-automatic weapon.

Detective Blanchard located the defendant sprinting away from Washington Park as they both entered the alley proper behind 4226 West Lloyd Street. The complaint says Detective Blanchard positioned his vehicle in a way to disrupt the defendant’s flight path which caused the defendant to be hit by the vehicle.

Girley Jr. faces four felony counts including first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. He has not yet been charged with homicide in the death that occurred at the park.

Last May, Girley Jr. was released on a 750 dollars bail in a separate firearm offense, with conditions of bail to include that he no commit any new crimes and that he not possess a firearm.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: