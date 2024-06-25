Fire crews in two Southeast Wisconsin communities are investigating after structure fires are being blamed on lightning strikes from strong and severe thunderstorms overnight and early this morning.

In the Town of Jefferson, residents tell our news partners at TMJ4 they heard a “loud boom” shortly before 9:00pm Monday, after which the steeple of St. John the Baptist Church was seen ablaze:

Investigators have still not determined the cause of that fire.

Meanwhile, in Waukesha a condo fire around 6:15 Tuesday morning is also being blamed on lightning:

Officials say initial callers reported that they believed the building had been struck.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated but initial reports match the findings of the fire investigation team. No injuries of any residents or firefighters occurred.

Acting Waukesha Battalion Chief Dan Nottling reminds all residents of the importance of being storm aware, and if they believe that their residence has been struck by lightning, to call 911, and to practice exit drills in the home.

