GREEN BAY, Wis. — Josh Sitton and Jordy Nelson are now in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. The celebration following their induction ceremony lasted well into the night.

“The party went late last night,” fellow Packers Hall of Fame inductee Mark Tauscher admitted to Wis. Morning News. “It went later than I anticipated.”

The emotional evening kicked off in the Lambeau Atrium Thursday night.

“The emotions run high,” Tauscher said. “Guys were betting how long speeches were going to go. I made a little money because I knew there was no way Sitton was going to make it through (his speech) without crying. I don’t think he even made it to the podium before he teared up.”

But there is nothing wrong with getting emotional, Tauscher said.

“You get to acknowledge all of these people who have made such a big impact on your career and your life.”

Tauscher gushed over the large number of former Green Bay players who attended the Packers Hall of Fame festivities.

“It’s always great when you can get together and reminisce with guys you haven’t seen for four or five years,” the former offensive lineman said. “I wish we could (spend more time together). It was a such a cool night.”

