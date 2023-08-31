Last season, the answer to the question was Aaron Rodgers.

This season, the answer is Christian Watson.

The question? Who is the most indispensable player on the Packers roster?

It’s a second-year wide receiver who, in a four-week stretch last season, scored eight touchdowns and became the Packers number-1 receiver. Watson single handedly jump-started the offense as the Packers only legitimate deep threat.

Without Watson, the Packers receiving core featuring two other second-year pros a crop of rookies.

Without Watson, Romeo Doubs draws the top cornerback on the opposing team. That didn’t go well for Davante Adams in 2015 after top receiver Jordy Nelson was lost in the pre-season with an ACL tear.

Remember that 2015 season? With Adams struggling in an elevated role, and Randall Cobb struggling to win on the outside, veteran James Jones fell onto the Packers lap one day after being released by the Giants.

When opposing teams prepare for the Packers, Watson’s name should be the first name on the scouting report. He’ll draw the top corner and attract a safety all while making life easier for his skill position teammates.

The Packers offensive line is better with David Bakhtiari, but the team is positioned to play without him.

The Packers running game is more dynamic with Aaron Jones – perhaps the second most important player on the team – but there’s a rare veteran capable backup in AJ Dillon.

At some point this season, Jordan Love could be the answer to the question, but today…the most important player on the roster is Christian Watson.