UPDATE: WTMJ has received this statement from Milwaukee Department of Public Works Communications Officer Brian Rothgery:

“The lost water from the main break created a void under the intersection. We can’t be sure of the extent of the void until our contractor can remove pavement and excavate. The Hop service was suspended out of an abundance of caution. There is a lot of utility infrastructure underground at this location, which complicates the situation. We are coordinating with We Energies to ensure the safety of all personnel working at the site, and expect to have a more detailed assessment by early afternoon.”

MILWAUKEE – Crews could be observed Friday morning working on a water main break effecting roads in downtown Milwaukee.

We Energies vehicles and numerous traffic cones are blocking off a section of Wisconsin Avenue between Water Street and Milwaukee Street, as well as North Broadway between Mason and Michigan Streets.

In a statement to WTMJ, We Energies said “a water main break late Wednesday night in Downtown Milwaukee caused substantial damage to our underground electrical system, including to underground power cables that are buried under debris. Due to the damage caused from the water main break and the condition of the road, we have not been able to fully inspect our manholes or underground equipment.”

The Hop Streetcar suspended service Thursday while repair work continues. As of this morning, service was still discontinued.