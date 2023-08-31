MILWAUKEE — In the wake of a near $3 billion Wisconsin tax cut proposed by state republicans, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington) joined Sandy Maxx and Steve Scaffidi on WTMJ N.O.W. to discuss the intricacies of this proposal, and where they stand with Gov. Tony Evers.

Just a few months earlier, the Governor vetoed a similar proposal from Republican leaders seeking a Wisconsin tax cut. A significant reason why Gov. Evers elected to veto the bill was a lack of focus on reducing taxes for the middle class — something Vos says Republicans were willing to compromise on.

“We have tried to be as sincere as we can, to hit the reset button and say ‘Look, there are going to be things that we have a difference of opinion on,'” Vos said. “He vetoed the bill, so we can either keep going back and having the same argument, or we can make a small adjustment, which is what we did.”

For Wisconsin Republicans, these proposed tax cuts have much to do with the state’s retirees; many of whom are moving out-of-state after their careers because of the high tax rates imposed on money that’s meant to last.

“The proposal that we’re bringing forward does the middle class tax cut that Gov. Evers talked about, but it also adds on saying 98% of the retirement income a Wisconsinite would earn would be exempt,” Vos explained. “Not the wealthiest [people], but the vast majority of people would see a significant reduction.

“The goal would be to keep more grandparents here to be close to their grandkids, giving to the local charity, volunteering for whatever their favorite organization is.”

Vos, the longest-tenured Speaker in state history, told WTMJ N.O.W. he “want[s] to get something done” instead of circling the same issues. One way for Wisconsin Republicans to meet the Governor’s expectation is to take a give-and-take approach.

Part of the appeal in moving forward with these tax cuts is a healthier state economy. Vos told Scaffidi that he stands by the Wisconsin tax cuts proposed in the state budget, and that it would be more beneficial for the state surplus to go back to Wisconsin families instead of going by the wayside through a partisan standoff.

“The average person would save $1,500-to-$1,600. I mean, this is real money that can go toward paying their property taxes, or paying for prescriptions, or all of the challenges we’re having with inflation,” Vos said. “Same with the middle income tax cut. A lot of people are going to have money in their pocket – not the $40 that Gov. Evers had in the budget — something much more significant by five, six, seven hundred bucks.”

The next step in the process will be a Committee vote expected for the week of Sept. 4. Vos expects it to reach the Assembly floor by the week of Sept. 12, he told WTMJ. That could move the bill to Gov. Evers’ desk by the end of September 2023. So the question remains — would he approve the proposal?

“It seems to me that [the proposal] would meet his criteria, but you’ll have to ask him yourself,” Vos said.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: WTMJ highlights International Overdose Awareness Day