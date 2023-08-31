MILWAUKEE — From radio to television and everything in between, WTMJ N.O.W. co-host Sandy Maxx has done it all in this industry. That experience makes her perfect for a new, weekly segment each Thursday on TMJ4 with Symone Woolridge.

Maxx appeared on live television this afternoon (Thursday, August 31, 2023) to discuss the back-to-school season, travel, WTMJ N.O.W. and more.

RELATED: ESPN Wisconsin announces new lineup headlined by updated afternoon programming

Much of the discussion revolved around the end of the summer season as Milwaukee public school students prepare for their return next week. Some families are enjoying a long weekend away for Labor Day while others are enjoying many of the exciting events here in Wisconsin.

LOOKING FOR WEEKEND PLANS? “What’s On Tap?” for the weekend of 09/01/23

WTMJ N.O.W. is live from 9 a.m. to Noon every Monday through Friday. Sandy will be back on TMJ4 next Thursday afternoon.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: WTMJ highlights International Overdose Awareness Day