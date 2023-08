An Apple Watch is credited with alerting authorities to a serious car crash, the Racine County Sheriff said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of an early-morning crash near Downy Drive and Plank Road in the Town of Dover. A vehicle was found in a farm field about 50 yards off the roadway. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Waterford, was found unconscious.

The woman suffered life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s department said.

