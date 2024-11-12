MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks (2-8) are looking to get on track after a tough start to the season. ‘There’s a lot to unpack’ says the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel.

“The Bucks are 28th in the league in assists,” Nickel told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “Where is the passing? The best way to beat a defense is passing.”

What’s confounding is the Bucks *know* they’re not distributing the ball well, Nickel said.

“It’s like me with dieting, I know I’m not supposed to eat Doritos and Coke for lunch and I’m still doing it,” she joked.

Good read on our @Bucks by Friend of the Program @jsonline_sports @LoriNickel She joins @620wtmj Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss at 6:50. https://t.co/GUkPnR3M4Y — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) November 12, 2024

