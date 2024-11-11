SHEBOYGAN – Attackers have demanded a ransom from the City of Sheboygan after an attack against city networks.

City officials say they were first notified earlier this month that an outside party had gained access to their network.

The city says they haven’t discovered any evidence that any sensitive personal information has been compromised by the attack.

Phone lines remain open for residents accessing city services.

