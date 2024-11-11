SHEBOYGAN – Attackers have demanded a ransom from the City of Sheboygan after an attack against city networks.
City officials say they were first notified earlier this month that an outside party had gained access to their network.
The city says they haven’t discovered any evidence that any sensitive personal information has been compromised by the attack.
Phone lines remain open for residents accessing city services.
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on 1849 abortion ban
- 4-year-old sets off gun, injuring a 9-year-old in Milwaukee
- At Milwaukee Veterans Day parade, veterans and citizens reflect
- Baseball legend Tony La Russa talks about a program that pairs veterans with dogs
- Spirited effort falls short for Bucks in 113-107 loss to Celtics