What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx interviews Brothers Anthony and Manny Marquez about their documentary, “Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen.” Interview with Milwaukee PBS documentarian, Maryann Lazarski about Milwaukee PBS documentary “Hallowed Home for Heroes.” The Song You Need To Hear: “Goodnight Saigon” Billy Joel. Interview with Actor, author and humanitarian, Gary Sinise about his work for veterans with the Gary Sinise Foundation and his first visit to Milwaukee. Interview with Skylight Music Theatre Executive Director, Susan Varela about The Gary Sinise Foundation’s involvement with Skylight Music Theatre this season. Kapco Kids For Kids Trivia Nights practice.