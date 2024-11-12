MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee-area infant is not expected to survive life-threatening injuries it allegedly suffered at the hands of his 20-year-old father, Jalin White, who is accused of throwing it against a wall while frustrated with the results of an NBA 2K match, a Milwaukee County criminal complaint states.

Per documents obtained from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the 8-month-old victim’s mother left the child in his father’s care during the evening of Nov. 5, 2024. This was not uncommon as the father, White, is reportedly unemployed and watched the child during the day when his mother was at work.

When she returned to the apartment near 42nd St. and Good Hope Rd., she eventually noticed the baby was moving his arm in a strange motion and could not hold his head up, to which she called 911 for help. The criminal complaint also details that the baby’s eye was swollen shut, legs were stiff, his hands changed colors and he was barely breathing.

When the child was taken to Children’s Wisconsin, testing showed that the baby suffered six rib fractures, a skull fracture and a serious brain injury which he is not expected to survive, according to a criminal complaint. Both parents were taken into custody due to the severity of the baby’s injuries.

White allegedly lied to authorities, claiming the baby’s head bumped into a doorframe or fell while changing his diaper. However, those instances were not consistent with the injuries, to which White then claimed the baby fell from his grasp and hit its head on the floor.

Eventually, White allegedly admitted to picking the child up to try and calm him down while playing video games, Investigators came to the conclusion that White, who was down by two points in the fourth quarter of his game, allegedly became frustrated with the game and threw the baby at the wall. It then fell roughly a foot, face-first onto an air mattress, investigators believe.

“I heard the wall, it was hard on his head. It was hard. It was a loud, hard wall,” White allegedly told investigators.

So far, White is facing one count of Physical Abuse of the Child (Intentional Causation of Great Bodily Harm) and another count of Neflecting a Child — Consequence is Great Bodily Harm. Those charges are expected to increase if the baby does not survive his injuries. White made his first court appearance over the weekend.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are confirmed.

