MILWAUKEE — A nine-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after a four-year-old obtained a firearm on Friday.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the four-year-old obtained a gun that unintentionally discharged and struck the nine-year-old.

The incident happened Friday at 4:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of North 75th St.

The nine-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police arrested a 27-year-old female and a 22-year-old female in connection to the incident. Charges are pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.

