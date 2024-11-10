MILWAUKEE — A nine-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after a four-year-old obtained a firearm on Friday.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the four-year-old obtained a gun that unintentionally discharged and struck the nine-year-old.
The incident happened Friday at 4:45 p.m. in the 9200 block of North 75th St.
The nine-year-old was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Milwaukee Police arrested a 27-year-old female and a 22-year-old female in connection to the incident. Charges are pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
