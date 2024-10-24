WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an “Everyday Hero” as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

RELATED: Weeks after rescuing a drowning teen, a man saves *another* life

In Stevens County, Washington: Keith Johnson, 84, was spending time in his cabin when he tripped and broke his hip. Johnson was unable to move. His dog, Gita, decided to take matters into her own paws.

“She came and cuddled with me, and I asked her to go get some help,” Johnson told Inside Edition.

The dog ran down to the road and waited for a car to drive by. Thankfully, sheriff’s deputy Colton Wright was on patrol and spotted the dog. She led him up the long driveway to Johnson.

“Boy, you’ve got a pretty good dog, I’ll tell you that,” the deputy can be heard telling Johnson on his bodycam. “Good puppy!”

Thank you Gita for being an Everyday Hero!

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: