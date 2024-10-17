WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes and celebrates an “Everyday Hero” on a weekly basis. The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In North Texas, a two-time hero.

Jacob Bell was at the right place at the right time when he drove past a single-vehicle crash in Comanche County. The vehicle was overturned and on fire when Bell ran to the wreckage.

“(The driver) had no pulse,” Bell told WFAA-TV. “I pulled him up to the road and administered CPR.”

This wasn’t Bell’s first time saving a life. When he was asked what was going through his mind, he responded “not again.”

Bell was credited with rescuing a drowning teenager a few weeks ago.

“It’s giving me a springboard to see the world in a different light and maybe change the way I do things and maybe get to a different place where I can help people,” Bell told the TV Station.

Thank you Jacob Bell for being an Everyday Hero… again!

