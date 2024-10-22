MILWAUKEE — A suspected drunk driver passed Vice President Kamala Harris’s motorcade while driving the wrong way on I-94 Monday night.

Spokesperson for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office James Burnett said an SUV was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 94 at the Marquette Interchange at 8:26 p.m.

Video from a Department of Transportation camera shows a white SUV come within inches of the motorcade carrying VP Harris to Mitchell International. It entered the freeway on I-794 at St. Paul Ave. via the offramp, then moved to the left lanes as the head of the motorcade passed by.

MCSO deputies from the rear of the motorcade then stopped the 55-year-old driver of the SUV near 16th St. They found an open intoxicant inside, then conducted field sobriety tests on the driver.

The man from Milwaukee was arrested on recommended charges of Operating While Intoxicated and Recklessly Endangering Safety. Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The Secret Service said in a statement Tuesday night: “We are grateful to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for its response which allowed them to stop the motorist and take the driver into custody for DUI.”

No one was injured in the incident.

The vice president had been campaigning in Brookfield with former Congresswoman Liz Cheney Monday night and departed the Sharon Lynn Wilson Center for the Arts just after 8:00 p.m.

A crash happened behind a Harris-Walz campaign motorcade in Milwaukee last month. Reporters in press vans following Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz were injured.