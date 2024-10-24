Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.



August – Augusta community fought to bring back shuttered clinic

One way to shake up a small town is to take away their main location for health care. In the small town of Augusta, residents are feeling the loss of the Hospital Sisters Health System and Prevea Health mass closure, which shut down 19 clinics and 2 hospitals across western Wisconsin earlier this year. In a town of only 1,500, many lost their jobs. But in Augusta, there has been a grassroots effort to save its clinic. Residents papered the town with banners, posters and yard signs that said, “Save our family clinics.” They contacted their elected officials and sent dozens of letters to health care companies.

That hard work has paid off thanks to NorthLakes Community Clinic is re-opening the Augusta clinic. They even hired the same doctor who worked there before the closure. NorthLakes is a federally-qualified Community Health Center that operates clinics across the northern half of the state. NorthLakes CEO Reba Rice said Augusta is thrilled to have the clinic back. They even made new yard signs that say, “Welcome, NorthLakes.” “They really were like, ‘This is our community, and we deserve health care and we’re going to get it,’” she said. Full story at WPR.



West Bend – Museum of Wisconsin Art exhibit highlights the artistry and history of Ho-Chunk baskets



A new art exhibit is on display at the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend. The Exhibit will feature weavings from the Ho-Chunk tribe in “Weaving a Legacy: Ho-Chunk Black Ash Basketry.” According to a native story, a Ho-Chunk woman dreamt that a voice told her to cut strips of wood from the black ash tree, a tree that’s native to the Great Lakes’ region, and take the strips to weave them together. The voice then said to trade and sell her weavings to provide money. According to Tom Jones, Ho-Chunk photographer and curator of the art exhibit, the selling of baskets in Wisconsin tourist areas and the Wisconsin Dells has been a huge economic help for the tribe. Unfortunately, the cherished tradition is being threatened by an invasive green beetle that touched down in Wisconsin in 2008. With scarce resources, the tribe is now down to only 15 weavers. But that won’t stop you from seeing their beautiful work today at the museum! The display will be available until November 10th, and they will also hold at the Ho-Chunk Makers Faire from November 1-3, where visitors can purchase some of the baskets and more. Full story at WPR.

Racine – Caron Butler’s basketball career leads to Hall of Fame

Tyrese Haliburton. Latrell Sprewell. Devin Harris. Tyler Herro. Wisconsin has produced some incredible NBA players over the years and now one Racine native is getting his flowers: Caron Butler. Like any powerful sports story, Butler’s has trials and tribulations. At the age of 15, Butler had already been arrested several times but, through determination, the Washington Park High School Alumni created a better life for himself through basketball. After 14 years in the NBA, the two-time All-Star, author, businessman, and broadcaster is getting honored in his hometown in front of a sold-out crowd. Tonight, Butler will be inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame at Roma Lodge. Other inductees include bowler Butch Luther and track runner Katie Slamka. Full story at Journal Times.

