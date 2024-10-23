GREEN BAY – The Green Bay City Council is planning a Wednesday afternoon news conference to address the now public feud between the City’s mayor and its most prominent corporation, The Green Bay Packers. The Packers accuse Mayor Eric Genrich of stonewalling, and refusing to negotiate a long term agreement upon which they say more than one billion dollars in stadium improvements depends. Mayor Genrich admits he’s holding things up, pursuing, he says, a better deal for taxpayers.

The Packers went public with their beef in a lengthy statement earlier this month. The team is seeking, “…a long term commitment for the utilization of Lambeau Field.” Lambeau, which opened as City Stadium in 1957, is jointly owned by the City, and the Green Bay/Brown County Professional Football Stadium District. The Packers pay more than $1 million in rent annually in the lease deal that expires in 2032.

In their statement, the Packers Director of Community Affairs, Aaron Popkey, points out the wants to take over the cost of future maintenance and improvements, including $1.5 billion in projects over the next 20-30 years. “The Packers presented a plan that is the best approach any city could want, a plan that does not request any public tax money to cover the needs for Lambeau Field into the foreseeable future,” Popkey said. “In contrast, other pro sports cities have needed to contribute substantial taxpayer subsidies for their stadiums.”

The Packers further claim Mayor Genrich, “walked away from negotiations.”

The Mayor, is not running from that accusation. In fact, he’s proud of it. “The current lease is much better for Green Bay taxpayers than what they’ve offered,” Genrich told WBAY-TV in an interview last week. “Once they’re ready to revise and resubmit an offer that’s in keeping with discussions that took place over several months, we’re going to be happy to get together and talk with them.”

Multiple Green Bay news outlets report the City Council News conference is scheduled for 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.

