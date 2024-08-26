MILWAUKEE – Fresh off the Republican National Convention, Milwaukee is hosting another convention this week that could be just as impactful.

More than a thousand event planners are in town to attend Connect Marketplace at the Baird Center.

“Decision makers from the convention center industry (are all in Milwaukee),” Baird Center’s Megan Seppmann told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “They are here to see all the things Milwaukee has to offer.”

The new Baird Center has had a successful start to it’s young existence, most notably the RNC in July. Inquires are up over 50% in the four weeks since the RNC, Seppmann said. She expected Connect Marketplace to have a similar impact.

“Getting (the event planners) in Baird Center is going to be a game-changer for them making a decision to book Milwaukee in the future,” she said. “Milwaukee is now the hotspot.”

