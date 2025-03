MADISON, Wis. — Seven children are now safe after being abandoned for a week in Madison.

Madison Police conducted a welfare check on an apartment on Mifflin Street around Noon on February 28. They found seven children living in “deplorable conditions” after being left alone for a week.

Officers were able to contact their mother, who was found in Illinois.

Child Protective Services did get involved, and helped place the the in the care of a family friend as the investigation continues.