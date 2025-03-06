RACINE — A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in the stabbing death of his mother earlier this week in Racine County.

Reed Gelinsky is being held in the Racine County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. WTMJ does not normally name juveniles charged with a crime; however we are naming the suspect since he is being tried in adult court.

Gelinsky appeared in court Thursday, where probable cause was determined in the death of his mother Suzanne.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at about 10:34 pm, police were dispatched to a single family home at 10218 East White Manor Court.

As responding officers were arriving on scene, they were met by the 15-year-old who was exiting the front door of the residence and surrendered himself to officers without incident.

Officers cleared the residence and located an adult female dead inside the home. A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was stabbed and also sustained blunt force trauma. The victim was identified as the mother of the teen who surrendered to the responding officers.

Gelinsky’s father has contacted his law office to request an attorney for his son.

