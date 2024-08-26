UPDATE at 10:00am on August 27, 2024: The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services slowly reopens beaches as it continues to monitor the spread of blue-green algae across Geneva Lake.

According to their Facebook post, Williams Bay and Fontana beaches are now re-opened but beachgoers are still warned to stay aware of the water conditions.

The City of Lake Geneva’s Riviera Beach, Big Foot Beach, and the Town of Linn beaches remain closed because of the blue-green algae blooms spreading across Geneva Lake. It’s still recommended to avoiding swimming in particular to prevent inhaling or swallowing the toxic water.

Pet owners are also reminded to keep animals away from the water or licking algae from their fur.

For a list of symptoms of blue-green algae-related illness, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/algae/healthconcerns.htm

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services has closed all the municipal beaches in Lake Geneva as a precautionary measure.

This is due to the continued spread of blue-green algae blooms that are considered harmful. These blooms can rapidly change “in severity and location due to lake conditions”.

Walworth County Public Health is working with Geneva Lake Environmental Agency and Wisconsin DNR to continue evaluating the potential hazards and recommends avoiding swimming. This is considered a high-risk activity because of the potential to inhale or swallow the water. “Boating or kayaking pose less of a risk. Scan before you swim,” says the health department.

Blue-green algae blooms in Geneva Lake. Image courtesy of Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.

According to the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, be mindful of symptoms related to exposure to blue-green algae including stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, fever, muscle weakness, and difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these, it’s recommended to contact your doctor or the Wisconsin Poison Center at 800-222-1222 immediately.



To report a case with potential health effects caused by blue-green algae, visit the https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/algae/index.htm or contact the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health at 608-266-1120.

Image courtesy of Geneva Lake Environmental Agency.