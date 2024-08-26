MILWAUKEE — Several schools in the Milwaukee area are closed due to the excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
School closures in Milwaukee include:
- St. Thomas Aquinas Academy will be closed Aug. 26 and 27. The first day of school will be Aug. 28.
- St. Charles Borromeo School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Catherine School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Adalbert School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Rafael the Archangel school will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Margaret Mary Catholic School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- Our Lady Queen of Peace School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Thomas More High School has a half day on Aug. 26.
- St. Roman Parish School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
- Northwest Catholic School will close Aug. 26 and 27.
- Prince of Peace School will close Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Mary Czestochowa will close Aug. 26 and 27.
- St. Rose of Lima will close Aug. 26 and 27.
School closures in West Allis include:
- Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.
The City of Milwaukee Health Department has cooling centers open for those who need a break from the heat. You can find those centers at online: https://city.milwaukee.gov/Health/Cooling-Sites