MILWAUKEE — Several schools in the Milwaukee area are closed due to the excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

School closures in Milwaukee include:

St. Thomas Aquinas Academy will be closed Aug. 26 and 27. The first day of school will be Aug. 28.



St. Charles Borromeo School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Catherine School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Adalbert School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Rafael the Archangel school will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Margaret Mary Catholic School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



Our Lady Queen of Peace School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Thomas More High School has a half day on Aug. 26.



St. Roman Parish School will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.



Northwest Catholic School will close Aug. 26 and 27.



Prince of Peace School will close Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Mary Czestochowa will close Aug. 26 and 27.



St. Rose of Lima will close Aug. 26 and 27.

School closures in West Allis include:

Mary Queen of Saints Catholic Academy will be closed Aug. 26 and 27.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has cooling centers open for those who need a break from the heat. You can find those centers at online: https://city.milwaukee.gov/Health/Cooling-Sites