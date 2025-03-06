MILWAUKEE — There are currently about 750 Billionaires in the U.S., with 10 working in the new Trump administration.

One of those ten is Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, who is currently overseeing the office of D.O.G.E., Department of Government Efficiency.

On Episode 4 of the You Need to Listen Podcast, Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi take on the subject of wealth, power and influence, and what responsibilities or obligations the richest among us have. Kristin offers up a “wealth tax” proposal that Steve finds “just a little bit crazy”.

With their usual razor sharp wit and a ready supply of humor, the two take on the question, Are Billionaires Bad?

Kristin Brey is the host of Spanning the State on 620WTMJ, 1- 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Steve is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620WTMJ, 9 – 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Let us know your thoughts on the episode and if you have suggestions for future You Need To Listen topics, shoot us an email: [email protected] or [email protected]