Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Bayfield: Two Wisconsin spots named most beautiful in the nation.

Wisconsin is known for many things, but its natural beauty might be the crown jewel of the state. A Feb. 5 Conde Nast Traveler article curated 50 places in the United States with those criteria in their “50 Most Beautiful Places in America” list, and two Wisconsin destinations made the list. The Journal Sentinel referenced the list and reported that the Apostle Islands, in Lake Superior, off the Bayfield peninsula in northern Wisconsin, are beautiful in both summer and winter for people who like outdoor adventures, with their “wave-carved sandstone cliffs” to kayak through in summer and the frozen lake and ice caves to explore in winter. Wisconsinites know that Door County also is beautiful in winter, the magazine article’s author was particularly enamored with the famous peninsula’s springtime beauty. The reporter noted that “the region is perhaps most stunning in the spring (April-May), when its famous cherry trees reach full bloom.” The article’s author advises visitors to take full advantage of Door County cherries, with walks among the cherry blossoms and a cherry bourbon smash for a nightcap. Wisconsinites reacted to this list with a huge “yeah, we know!” Full Story

New Glarus: World Euchre Championship helps raise funds for Wisconsin community’s projects.

Shall we play a game? The resounding answer coming from New Glarus this spring will be YES! Hundreds of euchre players from across the state and country will face off in New Glarus this spring for the third-annual World Euchre Championship. The event is hosted by the World Euchre Foundation, an entity formed by the New Glarus Cares Community Foundation to raise funds for local projects while promoting the trick-taking card game. Shelly Johnson, president of New Glarus Cares, told WPR that the championship tournament supports the local economy with tourism. The proceeds have helped support local parks, too. The number of players competing has grown from 176 the first year of the tournament in 20222 to an anticipated 624 players this year. People signed up to participate from California, Washington, Texas, and even some from Canada. past stats show that over 40 percent of the people attending the tournament this year are from outside the state of Wisconsin. This year’s championship will run from May 15 to 18. Full Story