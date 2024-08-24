LA CROSSE- The conventions are over, but the campaign trail is just heating up.

Former President and current Republican nominee Donald Trump is set to appear in La Crosse on Thursday. The campaign says Trump will participate at a town hall with voters Thursday night. The event is set to take place at the La Crosse Center. The event is open to the public so long as you get a ticket. You can find event details & register for General Admission tickets here.

This will mark Trump’s first visit back to Wisconsin since he accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.