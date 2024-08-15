MILWAUKEE – Brice Turang doubled, didn’t he?
A hit by Turang, during the 4th inning of Wednesday night’s 5-4 win over the Dodgers, appeared to be a 2-bagger, but it was ruled a fielder’s choice.
Baseball is weird. Brice Turang's batting average went down on this play.
Why? Because Joey Ortiz went from first to second, took a hop back to first as he searched for the ball, and didn't touch second again on his way to third. Officially, it's scored a fielder's choice. pic.twitter.com/YehserfCaC
Manager Pat Murphy was disappointed with the ruling.
“It’s ridiculous,” Murphy said after the game. “How can he not be credited with a double? Let’s get that changed. That’s a double.”
It appears Brewers Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold heard his skipper’s message.
“There are ways we can petition the league,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “That shouldn’t be a ‘fielder’s choice.’ We can certainly appeal that (ruling) and I know that we will.”
Honoring The Kid
On Sunday, the Brewers plan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the start to Hall-of-Famer Robin Yount’s career.
RELATED: Robin Yount reflects on the 50 year anniversary since his debut
WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano suggested Yount should get some face time with rookie Jackson Chourio when he’s in town, noting the similarities to their career paths.
“I would love to set up something like that,” Arnold said. “That’s a great thought. Let’s make it happen.”
The New (and old) Kids on the Block:
How great would a Robin Yount – Jackson Chourio meet up be? Just make sure to give @vincevitrano credit
Matt Arnold on Wisconsin's Morning News: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/9RhNpkuBCn
