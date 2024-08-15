OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — In 1939, The Strand Theatre in Oconomowoc was one of the first venues to premiere “The Wizard of Oz,” which would go on to become one of the most iconic films of all time. The City intends to celebrate the 85th anniversary of this historic moment in film history, but it’ll have to wait a bit longer due to poor weather in the area.

As confirmed by the City of Ocnomomic, the Wizard of Oz screening and celebration scheduled for Thursday night in Oconomowoc is being pushed back to a new date — Friday, September 6th. This celebration was part of the city’s Moonlit Movies event series, bringing free, outdoor movies to Fowler Park throughout the summer.

The postponement was issued as weather experts brace for high-speed winds and scattered rain with potential thunderstorms across Southeast Wisconsin on August 15th.

With limited options for when they could reschedule this event, some fans were disappointed to learn the new date conflicts with the early stages of high school football, and the first game of the Green Bay Packers’ 2024 season.

“We know this may cause a conflict with other activities (specifically for our football fans) and we sincerely apologize for that but are grateful we could find a day to reschedule to and not have to cancel our event completely,” Moonlit Movies posted in a message on its Facebook account. “Thank you to everyone who has supported this decision. As many of you know, there are a lot of moving parts to an event this size, and we did our best to do what we could to keep this one on the books.”

