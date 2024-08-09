The Green Bay Packers begin the pre-season with a trip to Cleveland on Saturday. Kick off is 3:25pm on ION, channel 55.

RELATED: Packers unveil ‘Winter Warning’ whiteout helmets to match white uniforms

What should the casual fan keep an eye on during the game?

Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, is excited about the defense, under new coordinator Jeff Hafley.

“This defense is going to look a lot different,” Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “This will be the first time we see this (defense) in action. It’s exciting for fans.”

Positions to Watch

There are a couple of positional battles to pay attention to, says ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, of Jen, Gabe, and Chewy.

“The kicking game,” Neitzel told WTMJ. “Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph. I thought this was going to be a token competition. It is not. Whoever wins this is going to be the kicker.”

Neitzel is also interested in the depth of the wide receivers.

“Who do they trust right now?” he asked. “They have a talented wide receiving corps. It’s very deep but you can only have so many guys on the field at a time.”

New-look Kick-offs

The kick-offs will look different to fans. The league implemented a New Dynamic Kickoff Rule in order to prevent touchbacks while also keeping players from getting hurt.

“I understand the premise of it, but I don’t think people will love it,” said a skeptical Tauscher. “It’s going to be a big adjustment.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: