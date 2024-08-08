ATLANTA – As of Thursday morning, the Brewers magic number to make the post-season was ’43,’ but don’t tell that to Senior VP and General Manager Matt Arnold.

“That feels like bad mojo to be talking about that,” Arnold told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “We’re in a great spot. The guys have been playing great the last couple of days.”

RELATED: Brewers should know Yelich status ‘before September’

The Brewers took the series against the Braves after Wednesday night’s 8-5 victory. The team had 16 hits, but no home runs.

“It’s an interesting dynamic for our offense,” Arnold said. ” The way we play offense, move runners, sac flies, speed, the dynamic ways to score, etc. It’s not always the long-ball. It really shows the different ways we can beat teams.”

All-Star Christian Yelich didn’t make the trip to Atlanta, as he continued to rehab his bad back.

“(Yelich) is doing everything he can to get back,” Arnold explained. “It’s whether his body wants to cooperate. But I know his head and his heart are in the right place to help us.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: What does your t-shirt say at the Wisconsin State Fair? — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News