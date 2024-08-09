Stories you might have missed form around Wisconsin.

West Allis; Champion Livestock bidders outdo themselves.

It was a big night for bidding on Champion livestock at the Wisconsin County Fair last night. The Blue Ribbon Sale of Champion Foundation and Wisconsin State Fair officials hosted their annual Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction to benefit Wisconsin State Fair youth livestock exhibitors. This year’ auction netted a whopping $426,750. The auction also provided $40,000 in scholarships and $22,000 Wisconsin State Fair awards. Bob Johnson, President of the Blue Ribbon Sale of Champions Foundation said in a statement, “We are so grateful to the buyers, sellers and sponsors who continue to show up year after year to support the youth of Wisconsin’s agriculture industry.” The Grand Champion steer was sold to Kenosha Beef International for $35,000. Full Story

DePere: City Band founder returns for final concert of the summer.

In a scene reminiscent of “Mr. Holland’s Opus” the founder of the De Pere City band will return for the final performance of the summer two years after having to step down due to health reasons. Ken Peterson founded the band in 1976 after being approached by the De Pere Parks and Recreation Department. The first year there were 16 members of the band. In the beginning, the band was made up mostly of family members and friends who would meet and play in parks or parking lots. Since then the band has grown to over 40 members, some of whom have been members since the beginning. Peterson was band director at West DePere High School for 27 years, then moved to West DePere Middle school before retiring. He told the Green bay Press gazette that many of his former students ended up playing in the City Band. Full Story

Malone: Free Goat Cheese for a year up for grabs.

What’s better than fine Wisconsin cheese? Free fine Wisconsin cheese of course. A year’s worth of free goat cheese is up for grabs to celebrate national Goat cheese month. LeClare Creamery is going all in on the celebration with their “Goat Cheese for Days Sweepstakes”. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive a year’s supply of goat cheese which amounts to 52 logs, or blocks of cheese. According to the LaClare Creamery website, National Goat Cheese Month began in 1998 when the American Cheese Society wanted to promote the benefits of cooking with goat cheese. No purchase is necessary, just fill out the entry form on the creamery’s website. Full Story