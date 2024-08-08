The Wisconsin State Fair is a long standing tradition, and visiting every year is a goal for plenty of folks! Like this superfan that Debbie Lazaga talked to.

I don’t know about you, but State Fair is my favorite event of the whole summer. There’s so much to see, do, eat and BUY! It’s fun, educational and satisfying!

But you don’t have to take MY word for it. Allow me to introduce to you, Lindsey Klappenbach, and she’s been deemed a State Fair Superfan.

“Let’s see, I remember coming probably the earliest around 14 years old. Started with loving the rides, and now I come for food and people watching,” explains Lindsey.

Last year she was gifted a Super Fan Pass for Christmas

Lindsey says, “It gets me in every day, all day, anytime I want, in and out. And this year, instead of Superfan, they turned it into a Fair Fun Pass, so I have that again this year.”

She usually does come every day, although this year’s day one was frought with storms.

There’s a whole procedure that goes into her visits,

“Every year, a couple weeks before the fair starts, I print out the new foods list and I go through it and pick out everything I want to try. And then I narrow it down to how many times I’m coming to the fair. That’s how many new foods I get to try. So my first list had five things on it, but I’m going to be here a lot more than five times this year. So I had to edit my list, and now I’m ready to go,” explains Lindsey.

Yeah, there’s math involved!

Elvis Nachos get a thumbs up from Lindsey Klappenbach



And she’s not the only one that does this. In fact, the tradition has been passed down to her kids,

Lindsey says, “Yes, they went through the list, and they wrote down a couple of items they wanted to try. So we were here yesterday, and the kids tried. Well, they wanted to try the hot fudge waffle, but they had a s’mores waffle instead. So we tried that and the daughter said it was just okay, Mom’.”

Tough crowd! Well I guess when you’re a state fair connoisseur you have to be honest with your reviews.







This year she starts with the Elvis Nachos from Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub.



Lindsey says, “Great combo of salty (my fav) and sweet. I love peanut butter so of course, this was a winner in my book! Salty chips covered with banana/peanut butter sauce, bacon bits and crushed peanuts! 9 out of 10!”

Elvis Nachos

She adds, “Make sure to share the Elvis Nachos with a buddy. The sweetness might become a bit much halfway through.”

Next up: the Cheesy Sriracha Bites from Funnel Cakes on Grandstand Avenue.

“The smell is a 0 out of 10- giving burnt cheese vibe. Taste- great! Yummy globs of deep fried funnel cake drizzled with cheese and chives. Then you dip it in sriracha sauce. The only thing that would be better is if the funnel cake bites were infused with sriracha! 9 out of 10. Food only gets a 10 if I can’t wait to come back tomorrow to order the same thing again,” explains Lindsey.

Cheesy Sriracha Bites get a 9 out of 10





Fancy yourself a super fan? State Fair Fun Passes are all sold out for this year, but keep your eyes open for when they start selling for 2025!

And you can find the full list of new foods at this year’s fair here.











