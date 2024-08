When in Germany, talk to the Beer Pope!

Steve Scaffidi, host of the Scaffidiology Podcast, did just that on a recent trip to Germany. Scaffidi sat down with the “Beer Pope” Conrad Seidl, who has authored more than 25 books on the history of beer, and discussed the different styles of beer in Europe, and Seidl also showed off some of his Wisconsin beer knowledge as well.

Steve is the host of the Political Power Hour on 620 WTMJ, Monday through Friday, 9-10 a.m.