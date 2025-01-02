WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Suffolk County, Long Island, Kayla Masotto saw a man clinging to the ice in Poospatuck Creek. She knew she had to do something, so she got on her paddleboard and slowly walked out to the man, saving his life.

“I saw that he was going down (into the water). I heard the yells and screams.,” Masotto told NBC New York. “That’s a human. We all need to look out for one another.”

The man survived, and Massotto is an EVERYDAY HERO!

